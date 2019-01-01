Fast and simple Edit Tools
All basic functions are available: Cut, Resize and Crop. These features work on all image formats, even on animated GIFs and transparent PNG's
With the Text Tool you can add text to your images. Also add text to animated images is simple and fast. With extra options you can add a border around your text and make the text follow an arc path so it looks like text around a cricle. With the shadow option you can add different kind of shadow colours and blurs to the text.
Merge two images together or blend multiple images. With the opacity setting you can blend images the way it suits you most. Editing an image here is so easy and fast that starting Photoshop takes longer.
Add an animated image onto a static background or add falling snow onto a picture. Your imagination is the limit to create nice dynamic images.
Make an image Transparent with the Transparency tool. Make the background of an image transparent by simply clicking on the colour that needs to become transparent. Or remove transparency from your image.
Put an Image in Text, including a drop shadow and with transparent background. Who needs Photoshop?!
Add falling rain to an image. How wet is that?
You can even upload your own fonts to the editor and use them to add the text. Just choose your own font from your device and upload it to use it.
Stop reading and start editing!