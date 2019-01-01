Why use an online photo editor?

First of all, you can use it from anywhere!

The Online Image Editor is created in such a way that it is always accessible without having to install any extra software. From your workplace, at school or at home, as long as you have an internet connection you can use the editor.

It is the easiest method to edit an image in a clean and fast manner from PC, Laptop, iPad, Tablet and Mobilephone.

It works on all formats like: PNG, JPG/JPEG, BMP (Bitmap) or animated GIF.

You can even upload your own fonts to the editor and use them to add text to a photo, with your OWN fonts.

And did I already mention that it is FREE to use? Yes I did!